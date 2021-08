Associated Press

Michael Hermosillo homered for the first time since 2018, Ian Happ and Sergio Alcántara also went deep, and the depleted Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Wednesday, taking two of three from their playoff-contending NL Central rivals. “If you can come out of there with a series win you feel really good, and it feels like it's been a little while since we've done that,” Cubs manager David Ross said. Frank Schwindel and Rafael Ortega also drove in runs for the Cubs, who ended a 12-game skid a day earlier.