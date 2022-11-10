Recapping the Colts’ bizarre hiring of Jeff Saturday | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss everything to come out of the Colts’ hiring of their former Pro Bowl Center as their interim head coach. Colts’ owner Jim Irsay has been front and center the past few weeks. First he called out Commanders’ owner Daniel Snyder, fired Frank Reich, hired Jeff Saturday, and held the cringiest press conference of the season. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.