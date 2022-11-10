Recapping the Colts’ bizarre hiring of Jeff Saturday | You Pod to Win the Game

Associated Press

The attorney general for the District of Columbia said he is holding a news conference about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, the latest off-field development for the NFL franchise that is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations. The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Wednesday he will make a major announcement related to the team. Racine's office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case, which initially centered on workplace culture issues, to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.