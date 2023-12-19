Recapping a busy day for SEC quarterbacks and draft decisions

We have seen the final appearances for their current colleges for two different SEC quarterbacks. One of them has officially gone to the draft prep process, while another is transferring instead of declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. A third SEC quarterback is staying put for another year after considering some NFL draft interest, too.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, as has been expected for some time, officially entered the draft. The Heisman trophy winner will not play in LSU’s bowl game, opting instead to get ready for the draft. Daniels is widely projected as a top-20 pick, and there is growing buzz that he could be the first quarterback selected, though those decisions are a long way from being made yet.

Arkansas Razorbacks QB K.J. Jefferson decided to enter the transfer portal. He was Arkansas’ starter for the last three seasons. Jefferson brought some preseason draft buzz but didn’t have as good of a year in 2023 as he did in the prior two seasons. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Finally, Carson Beck of Georgia announced he will return to the Bulldogs program in 2024. Beck had been projected (unofficially) as a Day 2 prospect had he decided to declare. Instead, he will focus on trying to get Georgia back into the College Football Playoff in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire