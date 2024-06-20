Recapping the Boston Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Finals

Now that the dust has settled on the Boston Celtics finally winning their league-record 18th title, how are we feeling about the Celtics finally doing the thing? Were the Dallas Mavericks a worthy opponent? How are we feeling about Boston’s path to Banner 18? Will anyone care about that sort of stuff in the long run?

Who deserves the most credit for the series win, if anyone? And did the voters get the Finals Most Valuable Player award right with Jaylen Brown? CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell recap the Boston Celtics 2024 NBA championship season at TD Garden on Tuesday night late after the celebration ended.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

