Recapping the Big 12 Weekend that was

The Oklahoma Sooners got another close win to remain undefeated on the year, defeating Kansas State for the first time since 2018, 37-31. However, this win may have been the Sooners’ most complete performance of the season.

Spencer Rattler played great, throwing more touchdowns (2) than interceptions (1) for 243 yards as the offense scored on seven of its eight drives. While some may look at the 37-31 box score and worry about another one-score win, Oklahoma continues to improve to remain ahead of surging Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Texas.

Oklahoma State 24, Baylor 14

Oct 2, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders really wanted Baylor to have the win yesterday in Stillwater. Sanders tossed three interceptions on the night, two of them in the first half, as the Baylor offense failed to capitalize on the Cowboys’ poor ball security.

Jaylen Warren was the difference-maker in the battle of Big 12 undefeateds. Warren turned into a workhorse on the day, carrying the football a ludicrous 36 times for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Bears flirted with a comeback in the second half, erasing a 14-0 deficit to trail the Cowboys 17-14 in the final quarter. But Baylor’s no. 6 rushing attack that averages over 270 yards per week could not prop up an otherwise uninspired offense.

Texas Tech 23, WVU 20

Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders place kicker Jonathan Garibay (46) kicks the go ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Raiders shrugged off last week’s 70-35 curb-stomping from the Texas Longhorns to defeat West Virginia on a field goal in the final 20 seconds. Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay may have been the most important player in Morgantown, as he nailed three field goals in the win.

WVU quarterback Jarret Doege had his best game of the season, completing 75 percent of his throws for 318 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions with two receivers surpassing 100 yards on the day.

However, Texas Tech, without its starting quarterback (Tyler Shough), receiver (Erik Ezukanma), and running back (Tahj Brooks), marched down the field with the game on the line and became the second team in as many weeks to steal a last-minute victory from the Mountaineers.

Texas 32, TCU 27

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) chases during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Longhorns handed the Horned Frogs their second consecutive loss in a game that was decided in the turnover column. Texas running back Bijan Robinson had a career day, running the rock for 217 yards and two scores as quarterback Casey Thompson tallied 177 total yards and a touchdown in the win. A 99-yard touchdown drive by the Horned Frogs in the final four minutes of the game made things interesting at 32-27. However, it proved to be too little too late as TCU had already gifted Texas three fumbles on the day.

Iowa State 59, Kansas 7

Well, Iowa State vs. Kansas is a game that happened.

Following a 31-29 defeat at the hands of Baylor in week 4, the Cyclones rejoined the win column with a blowout victory that featured four first-quarter touchdowns by quarterback Brock Purdy. The rushing attack took over after half of four Iowa State receivers were gifted with a to

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy passes the ball to running back Breece Hall during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.

uchdown grab in the opening frame.

Breece Hall was highly productive on his carries. Notching, 123 yards and a game-high two touchdowns on 17 carries. Meanwhile, the running back tandem of Devin Neal and Torry Locklin ( 122 combined yards and a touchdown) provided the Jayhawk’s offense with its only sign of life.

How does the Big 12 Stack Up

