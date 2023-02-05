Recapping Big 12 games, including No. 10 Texas vs No. 7 K-State

Joey Hickey
The Texas Longhorns won on Saturday. It was perhaps the most improbable win of their 2023 campaign.

Texas fell behind on the road to No. 7 Kansas State at half, 36-25. The Longhorns dug the hole themselves, but the Wildcats played their role in creating separation.

In the early action, Kansas State made shots. Texas missed shots, including multiple point blank layups. It didn’t look like it was Texas’ day until the second half.

Texas started the second half on fire with a 14-4 run to cut the lead to one point. The Longhorns would build as much as a six-point lead despite trailing by 11 points at half.

It’s unclear what Texas head coach Rodney Terry told his team at halftime, but whatever message he impressed on his team worked. Texas closed out a double-digit comeback on Kansas State. The win comes just over a month after losing to the same team by 13 points in Austin.

Here’s a look at how every ranked Big 12 team fared on Saturday.

No. 13 Iowa State 68, No. 8 Kansas 53

No. 11 Baylor 89, Texas Tech 62

Oklahoma State 79, No. 15 TCU 73

No. 10 Texas 69, No. 7 Kansas State 66

Texas' next game

No. 10 Texas at No. 8 Kansas

Monday, 8 pm CT on ESPN

