Recapping Big 12 games, including No. 10 Texas vs No. 7 K-State

The Texas Longhorns won on Saturday. It was perhaps the most improbable win of their 2023 campaign.

Texas fell behind on the road to No. 7 Kansas State at half, 36-25. The Longhorns dug the hole themselves, but the Wildcats played their role in creating separation.

In the early action, Kansas State made shots. Texas missed shots, including multiple point blank layups. It didn’t look like it was Texas’ day until the second half.

Texas started the second half on fire with a 14-4 run to cut the lead to one point. The Longhorns would build as much as a six-point lead despite trailing by 11 points at half.

It’s unclear what Texas head coach Rodney Terry told his team at halftime, but whatever message he impressed on his team worked. Texas closed out a double-digit comeback on Kansas State. The win comes just over a month after losing to the same team by 13 points in Austin.

Here’s a look at how every ranked Big 12 team fared on Saturday.

No. 13 Iowa State 68, No. 8 Kansas 53

#13 Iowa State with a huge bounce back win, 68-53 over 8th ranked Kansas. Jaren Holmes scores 15, all in the 2nd half. Tamin Lipsey, 9 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds. Cyclones now 7-3 in the Big 12, 16-6 overall. Highlights from @PhotogKobeG pic.twitter.com/yo9oSF3jVM — SoundOFF (@SoundOFF13) February 4, 2023

No. 11 Baylor 89, Texas Tech 62

Absolutely atrocious 2nd half from Tech. Baylor wins 89-62. Embarrassing. — Viva the Matadors 🏴‍☠️ (@vivathematadors) February 4, 2023

Oklahoma State 79, No. 15 TCU 73

FINAL: Oklahoma State 79, TCU 73 The Cowboys upset No. 15 Horned Frogs, and Boone scores a career high. A tourney resume builder for #okstate pic.twitter.com/iRTaxpjWX5 — Dean Ruhl (@the_ruhl_book) February 4, 2023

No. 10 Texas 69, No. 7 Kansas State 66

Story continues

Texas gets revenge against Kansas State by outscoring the Wildcats 44-30 after halftime en route to a 69-66 victory in Manhattan. 🎥: @KWCHMatt pic.twitter.com/6vpPWXrFVq — Brandon Zenner KWCH (@KWCHBrandon) February 5, 2023

Texas' next game

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 Texas at No. 8 Kansas

Monday, 8 pm CT on ESPN

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire