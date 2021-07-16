Recapping the best plays of the 2020 season 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew recaps the best plays of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Asbjorn Midtgaard didnt begin playing basketball until his teenage years, but thinks hes nowhere close to his ceiling yet.
Former Dolphin Chad Pennington serving as judge for helmet challenge
We're taking a look at the Bears outside linebackers heading into training camp.
As rumors swirled about his antsiness with the Trail Blazers and displeasure with Portland fans, Damian Lillard refused to address specifics publicly.
Andy Fordham, who has died aged 59, was the British Darts Organisation Embassy world darts champion in 2004; a familiar figure on the international darts circuit from the mid-1990s, he enjoyed a devoted following wherever he played. He was as well-known for his physical appearance as his achievements at the oche, which were arguably modest by professional standards. But in a game inhabited by extroverts, his shyness and relaxed approach to life ensured that he was one of the most popular winners
What will the 2021 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings.
Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson knows Urban Meyer well and talks to him regularly, and he says that Meyer is struggling in his first year in Jacksonville in one important way: Dealing with limits on player contact. “He’s a little frustrated right now because he’s spent so little time with the players,” Johnson said, [more]
The Patriots spent a historic amount in free agency after a rare losing season.
On Wednesday, NFL free agent Richard Sherman was arrested after reportedly breaking into a family member’s home and scuffling with police before being taken into custody.
Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their bold prediction for the Bears defense heading into the 2021 season, which includes some surprises.
A way-too-early prediction for the 2021 regular-season records of all 32 NFL teams from the crystal football
ESPN reportedly offered Maria Taylor $3 million to stay with the network.
Coach John Kavanagh said he was “really, really happy” with McGregor’s performance prior to his leg break at UFC 264
The College Football News Preview 2021 preseason college football rankings with top players, games, and predicted finishes for all 130 teams
The former NFL MVP opens up about how he felt when the Patriots drafted Mac.
Could a major blockbuster NBA trade be coming this summer? Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard reportedly plans to request a trade.
Hot-headed Tyrrell Hatton allowed his frustration to get the better of him at The Open on Friday as he angrily reacted to a double-bogey with a foul-mouthed outburst, then proceeded to snap his own club a few holes later. Tempers boiled over as the Briton, who had high hopes for the championship at Royal St George's, attempted to claw back an eight-shot gap to overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen. Hatton first gestured rudely in the direction of the crowd, then, after finally sinking his putt, poin
Deion Branch responded to bold claims made by Cassius Marsh this week.
Of the nine players in the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 draft class, only offensive lineman Kendrick Green remains unsigned.