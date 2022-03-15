Recapping an action-packed first day of free agency for Packers

The Green Bay Packers let go of two valuable players at premium positions but also retained two key players with commendable new deals on Monday, the first day of legal tampering and the unofficial start of free agency in the NFL.

The wild day of news coming from Green Bay started with reports of unhappiness from Davante Adams’ camp. Predictably, the All-Pro wide receiver isn’t pleased with the franchise tag and won’t play on the one-year tender in 2022. No one involved wants him playing on the tag. It’s beneficial for both Adams and the Packers to get a long-term deal done, but the two sides aren’t close and probably won’t have a deal completed by the start of the new league year. As of now, Adams counts a little over $20 million on the cap, stressing the path to getting under the cap by Wednesday. A new deal will drastically lower the number, but finding a compromise might take months. This negotiation is starting to get ugly. Fortunately, the two sides have until mid-July. Adams might losing patience, but time is valuable here.

With the new league year looming, the Packers got to work on shedding cap commitments elsewhere on the roster.

Gone are edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner, who were both released. Smith’s cap number of almost $28 million was untenable in 2022, especially after a lost season to a back injury in 2021, and Turner was released with a failed injury designation. In need of cap space but with depth at edge rusher and offensive tackle, the Packers parted ways with two important players from the last three seasons. The cap crunch forced the Packers to make tough (but financially-motivated) decisions on good (but possibly damaged) football players. Smith, a two-time Pro Bowler, has a surgically repaired back, while Turner, a 43-game starter for Green Bay, was released with a failed physical designation.

Overall, the Packers saved $17,245,000 on the salary cap by releasing the pair.

There was better news. The Packers finished a team-friendly contract extension for edge rusher Preston Smith and re-signed All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell with a five-year deal.

Smith’s new deal lowered his cap number by over $8 million in 2022. By structuring the contract with low base salaries and big roster bonuses in 2023 and 2024, the Packers have Smith on a year-by-year basis with little long-term risk. He will need to play at a high level to stick around. He played at a high level last season and earned a big payday.

With Preston Smith’s extension added in, the Packers cleared around $25.5 million off the books in three moves. And more are coming.

Some of the new space got used up right away. The Packers returned Campbell on a deal averaging $10 million per year, well below the top range at the inside linebacker position ($19 million). He’ll get good (and well-earned) money in the first three seasons, but general manager Brian Gutekunst has to be pleased with retaining an All-Pro linebacker at a low cap number in 2022 – and without having to do a top-of-the-market deal to get it done.

What does it mean?

Losing Za’Darius Smith and Billy Turner may require the Packers to invest valuable draft capital into edge rusher and the offensive line in April, although it’s likely both positions were already priorities for Gutekunst in the draft before Monday. The Packers general manager has proven over and over again that he will keep edge rusher and the offensive line well-stocked, either with veterans or a constant flow of draft picks. If an immediate starter at right tackle isn’t selected next month, Yosh Nijman becomes the likely starter there until Elgton Jenkins returns mid-season.

Keeping Preston Smith lowers the immediate need at edge rusher, especially after Rashan Gary’s ascendance in 2021, but finding a capable third option is still necessary. At the very least, Smith and Gary are a productive and reliable duo for 2022 and probably 2023. At inside linebacker, Campbell’s return finally stabilizes the position long-term and drastically lowers the draft need. The Packers could target a sidekick for Campbell, but Krys Barnes, an exclusive rights free agent, is good enough as a No. 2.

What could be next?

The Packers still need to get a contract finalized with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and decisions could be coming on pricey, older veterans such as Randall Cobb, Mason Crosby and Marcedes Lewis as Gutekunst attempts to get under the cap by Wednesday. Others such as Adrian Amos and Dean Lowry could be restructure candidates. Top unrestricted free agents Rasul Douglas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will likely decide their futures on the open market soon; both could find rich deals elsewhere. Restricted free agent Allen Lazard remains likely to receive a tender, possibly at the second-round level. Cornerback Jaire Alexander will get an extension at some point, but will it arrive before Wednesday? A lot of business remains in play for the Packers entering Tuesday. Expect another busy day.

