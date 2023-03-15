Recapping Aaron Rodgers’ appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared live on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday.

Here’s a quick recap of the important things coming out of his highly-anticipated appearance:

– Rodgers said Wednesday would not be decision day. “We’re days past” decision day, Rodgers confirmed.

– Rodgers went through the full timeline with the Packers since 2020.

– Rodgers said the Packers told him he could return to play in Green Bay in 2023 but “something changed” following his darkness retreat. Coming out, he heard from players informing him he was being shopped in a trade.

– Rodgers said he went into the darkness at “90 percent retiring, 10 percent playing.”

– “Rodgers said “it was clear” the Packers were ready to move on coming out of the darkness.

– Rodgers said he wished there had been direct conversations from the team about wanting to move on right after the season.

– “No malice, no bitterness” for Packers. Says the last 10 days have been bittersweet.

– Said he had a “nice conversation” with the Jets during meeting in California.

– Rodgers confirmed he wants to keep playing in 2023, and he wants to do so for the Jets. “My intention is to play, and my intention is to play for the New York Jets.”

– “I have nothing but love in my heart for every Packer fan and everyone in the organization. My life is better because of my time in Green Bay”

– “They want to move on, they don’t want me to come back, that’s they’re ready to move on with Jordan. Jordan is going to be a great player…he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

– Answering a hypothetical question from A.J. Hawk, Rodgers said he felt everyone was ready to move on during the 2022 season. “Pretty obvious.”

– “No one wants to be the bad guy in this situation. Honestly, there isn’t a bad guy in this situation as long as everything gets resolved the right way.”

– Rodgers said he couldn’t envision a scenario where a trade with the Jets falls through and he returns to the Packers.

– Rodgers said he told Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini to lose his phone number when both texted him recently. He also dismissed his “wishlist” for the Jets.

– "I got to be the

– “I love you, Green Bay. Thank you. I’m as sad as some of you are, but we’ll meet again.”

