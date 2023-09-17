Recapping the BC Challenge Series at Woodbine
Britney Eurton, Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey recap the 2023 Breeders Cup Challenge Series at Woodbine, including the winners and top performances in the Summer Stakes, Natalma Stakes and Woodbine Mile.
Britney Eurton, Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey recap the 2023 Breeders Cup Challenge Series at Woodbine, including the winners and top performances in the Summer Stakes, Natalma Stakes and Woodbine Mile.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Dan Titus examines the loaded point guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
Hamlin became the winningest driver without a Cup title on Saturday night at Bristol.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Tyreek Hill didn't provide details, but said Patriots fans are "real nasty."
As much as Jones falls into a fandom trap when his teams show early promise, this one already has a different feel two games into the season.
This trio of players looks set to lead early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
Belichick was extra grumpy Sunday night.
The Patriots' defense limited the Eagles to just one offensive touchdown in Week 1.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
White is the fourth former player to win the award, following immediately after Becky Hammon.
Deion Sanders' crew didn't exactly impress Saturday, but there were plenty of teams that did.
Verstappen will start 11th in Sunday's Grand Prix as he goes for win No. 11 in a row.
The first round continued Friday with a pair of openers that included scorching 3-point shooting and young players showing out.
"Under my helmet, I am a human, a father, a son. This is sick," Mattison wrote on Instagram.