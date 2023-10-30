Recap of Week 8 football Sunday in the 2023 NFL season
Recapping Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Recap of Week 8 football Sunday in the 2023 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Recapping Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Recap of Week 8 football Sunday in the 2023 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.
We saw big name QBs suffer major injuries and a few WRs have massive fantasy performances. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 8 action on Sunday.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup from the Week 8 Sunday slate.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon sheds light on some key events from Week 8's Sunday action.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
It's been a strong start in a reduced role for Chris Paul, who's finding ways to help the Warriors win.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's highs and lows, including CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys delivering in a big way for fantasy managers.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Cowboys game.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Week 8 was rough for fantasy quarterbacks. But there are some intriguing reinforcements available on the waiver wire for Week 9.
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
Wembanyama finished with 11 points (4-of-10 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal but had five turnovers.
The Clippers had no issue locking down the reigning No. 1 overall pick on Sunday night.