Recap of Week 6 NFL games in the 2023 NFL season
Recap of Week 6 NFL games in the 2023 NFL season
The Week 6 NFL Sunday slate might have been the wildest one yet. We saw the two remaining unbeatens fall to teams playing with backup QBs and an SNF finish that went down to the literal final play. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action from Week 6.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don puts a bow on the NFL's Sunday action and fantasy happenings in Week 6.
“The kid Carter, what a game he had out there," manager Bruce Bochy marveled after the Rangers' ALCS Game 1 victory over the Astros.
The Browns are playing historically good defense through five games, with the previously unstoppable 49ers the latest to struggle against them. And when Deshaun Watson returns, they can't keep winning in spite of the offense.
The Rangers are 6-0 this postseason after beating the Astros on Sunday in Houston.
Officials didn't have a great day Sunday in Cleveland.
The Texans' future looks a lot better with their rookie quarterback.
This is what it looks like to coach the league’s worst team in Week 6 of this NFL season, especially with two division powers up next – and potential salvation in the form of a QB-rich draft still months away, at the earliest.
The Rangers went up 1-0 in the ALCS with a victory Sunday in Houston.
When all else fails this fantasy season, we can look to the Dolphins. Scott Pianowski examines another electric performance from Miami and more from Week 6.
Jorge Martin examines how Week 6 left many fantasy managers wondering where all these underwhelming offensive performances came from.
The Vikings used an unexpected musical choice to get fired up for Sunday's game.