Recap of Week 4 football Sunday in the 2023 NFL season
Recap of Week 4 football Sunday in the 2023 NFL season
It was a very weird Week 4 in the NFL as we saw tons of blowouts and a rather surprisingly competitive game on Sunday Night Football between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. As they do every Sunday night, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi provide their instant fantasy reaction to every game.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's action in Week 4.
“I’m not a test-taker. I play football.” Indeed, while Stroud is off to a modest 2-2 start, the Texans have been elated internally to see their rookie take command this quickly,
Taylor Swift showed up to root on Travis Kelce once again.
There were some famous faces at MetLife Stadium Sunday night, but the most popular with Jets fans might have been one they didn't expect: a version of Wilson that actually outplayed Patrick Mahomes for a stretch.
The Chiefs took a big lead early, and then it turned into a close game.
The Cowboys need a win after getting upset by the Cardinals in Week 3.
The Cowboys had a nice fake designed for the Patriots.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his thoughts on Sunday's NFL action, including a surprising outing by the embattled Jets' QB.
Henry's still got it.
The Jawaan Taylor saga continues, with his latest penalty costing the Chiefs on the scoreboard.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin recaps the exploits of a trio of young stars in the making in Week 4.
What will the Dolphins do for an encore after dropping 70 points in Week 3?
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.