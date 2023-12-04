Recap of Week 13 football Sunday in the 2023 NFL season
Mike Evans is now the first receiver in NFL history to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons in the league.
Scott Pianowski breaks down another impressive performance by Miami's offense, which continues to see Tyreek Hill on a historic pace.
Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don puts a bow on Sunday's Week 13 action, headlined by the 49ers' demolishing of the previously 10-1 Eagles.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to every game from the Week 13 NFL Sunday slate as they attempt to get ahead of the biggest storylines of the week and give their instant analysis to every game. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting a wild Sunday night game, where Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made a statement that they are to be taken seriously in a tight NFC Wild Card race. The San Francisco 49ers left no doubt that they should be atop everyone's power rankings this week and the race for the first overall pick is heating up with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both refusing to win games. Later, Fitz and Frank react to each and every game from the weekend, highlighting the Los Angeles Rams on a win streak and staying in the playoff hunt, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the AFC South continuing to outperform expectations, Tyreek Hill for MVP (again) and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the episode by looking ahead to the Monday night game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to keep rolling against a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.
Taylor Swift made the trek to Lambeau Field on Sunday night to take in yet another Chiefs game.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
After a win in Week 12, Jordan Love is looking to take down an even bigger opponent in Week 13.
Christian McCaffrey couldn't sell it.
Hill's case as the first MVP receiver is becoming increasingly harder to ignore.
The Texans keep winning, and their head coach is looking very good.
Ultimately, the committee cited the criteria that allows it to factor in injuries when deciding the playoff field.
The former Super Bowl MVP looked strong early in his Browns debut before a costly late mistake.