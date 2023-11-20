Recap of Week 11 football Sunday in the 2023 NFL season
Recap of Week 11 football Sunday in the 2023 NFL season
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap NFL Week 11 and get ahead of the biggest storylines to come out of a bizarre Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the bigger outcomes, including the Broncos crawling out of the grave and putting the league on notice against the Vikings, the Lions proving to us all that these aren't your grandpa's Detroit Lions (and the Bears choking historically), the Browns continuing to pull out ugly wins and the Jets once again falling short because of lackluster quarterback play (the Zach Wilson era might be over). Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their instant takeaways. They address whether or not Brandon Staley should still have a job, the wheels falling off in Tennessee, the Raiders keeping it close and more before they finish off the show with a preview of Monday night's huge matchup between the two best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and Eagles.
As we enter Thanksgiving week it's starting to become clear which teams are true contenders and which are just playing out the string. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Week 11 Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
The Huskies host the Cougars Saturday in their final Pac-12 matchup.
The Broncos and Vikings played a thriller on Sunday night.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
In his return from injury, Fields brought back an element of explosiveness that few players in the NFL are capable of producing. Will Chicago bet on that, or will it use its considerable 2024 draft capital to go in another direction?
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
What signals did fantasy managers get from Week 11's Sunday action? What was just noise? Matt Harmon gives his take.
Ron Rivera's time with the Commanders is probably running out.
Stroud and his draft classmate Will Anderson, whom Houston acquired by trading up with Arizona this past spring, came up big in the victory.
Two wide receivers — a rookie and a vet — could command major waiver wire attention in Week 12.
Najee Harris isn't happy with the Steelers' offense.
Geno Smith returned for Seattle's final drive at SoFi Stadium, but their game-winning field goal attempt was off the mark.