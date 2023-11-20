Recap of Week 11 football Sunday in the 2023 NFL season
Recapping the highs and lows of Football Sunday in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
Recapping the highs and lows of Football Sunday in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
Each vulnerability offers a reminder of how much better the Eagles can still become.
As we enter Thanksgiving week it's starting to become clear which teams are true contenders and which are just playing out the string. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Week 11 Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
The Broncos and Vikings played a thriller on Sunday night.
The Huskies host the Cougars Saturday in their final Pac-12 matchup.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
In his return from injury, Fields brought back an element of explosiveness that few players in the NFL are capable of producing. Will Chicago bet on that, or will it use its considerable 2024 draft capital to go in another direction?
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
What signals did fantasy managers get from Week 11's Sunday action? What was just noise? Matt Harmon gives his take.
Ron Rivera's time with the Commanders is probably running out.
Stroud and his draft classmate Will Anderson, whom Houston acquired by trading up with Arizona this past spring, came up big in the victory.
Najee Harris isn't happy with the Steelers' offense.
Two wide receivers — a rookie and a vet — could command major waiver wire attention in Week 12.
Geno Smith returned for Seattle's final drive at SoFi Stadium, but their game-winning field goal attempt was off the mark.
Fourth-quarter tension between the AFC East rivals spilled into the postgame tunnel.