Recap: Washington State wins Conference Play Debut, Downing Oregon State 59-55
Pac-12 Networks' Greg Heister and Dan Dickau examine Washington State's 59-55 victory over visiting Oregon State in Pullman on Wednesday night. Playing in the first official game of Pac-12 conference competition, Washington turned to senior Isaac Bonton (15 points, 7 assists) to lead the team and keep the Cougars (3-0) undefeated. It was a low-scoring affair, with 32 total turnovers, but Washington did just enough to get by Zach Reichle (12 points, 5 rebounds) and Oregon State (2-1) and into sole position of first place in the Pac-12 Conference.