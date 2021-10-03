Recap: Washington State takes down Cal 21-6 on the road behind de Laura's three touchdowns

Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Shane Vereen breakdown the action from Washington State football's 21-6 win at Cal on Saturday, October 1st. The Golden Bears scored first on a strong drive capped by a Christopher Brooks' touchdown run. But it was all Cougars from there. Calvin Jackson Jr. had two touchdown catches, including a one-hander that set the internet ablaze. The Cougar defense came to play as well, recording four sacks, seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and an interception in the triumph.