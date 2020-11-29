Recap: Washington State takes close battle over Eastern Washington, start season 2-0

Pac-12 Networks' Dan Dickau and Greg Heister recap Washington State's 71-68 victory over Eastern Washington on Saturday in Pullman. Noah Williams poured in a career-high 19 points, eight rebounds and four steals to help move the Cougars to 2-0 on the season. Next up the Cougars will open Pac-12 play in Pullman against Oregon State on Dec. 2 at 7:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

Latest Stories