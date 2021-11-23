Recap: Washington State men's basketball's hot start continues with 92-86 win vs. Winthrop
Pac-12 Networks' Greg Heister and Dan Dickau take a closer look at Washington State men's basketball's 92-86 triumph over Winthrop on Monday, November 22 in Pullman. Michael Flowers led the Cougars with 20 points while Noah Williams added 19 points of his own. On the other side, Patrick Good had quite the outing for Winthrop, scoring a game-high 33 points.