Recap: Washington State men's basketball takes season-opener 85-67 over Alcorn State
Pac-12 Networks' Greg Heister and Eldridge Recasner take a closer look at Washington State men's season-opening 85-67 win over Alcorn State on Tuesday, November 9th in Pullman. Two transfers led the way for the Cougars, with Tyrell Roberts scoring 16 points and Michale Flowers just missing a double-double (9 points, 11 rebounds). The victory marked the 7th straight win for Washington State in a season-opener.