Recap: Washington State men’s basketball beats Seattle U 79-61 in Pullman
Pac-12 Networks’ Greg Heister and Eldridge Recasner recap Washington State men’s basketball 79-61 victory against Seattle University on Friday, Nov. 12 in Pullman. Redshirt junior guard Tyrell Roberts finishes with a team-high 17 points on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond-the-arc. Washington State improves to 2-0 on the season. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.