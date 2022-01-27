Recap: Washington State men’s basketball sweeps Utah series for first time in program history

Washington State men's basketball defeats Utah by a final score of 71-54 on Wednesday, Jan. 26 in Pullman. Tyrell Roberts and Andrej Jakimovski each notch a team-high 15 points to help lead the Cougars. WSU improves to 11-7 overall and 4-3 in Pac-12 play, while Utah falls to 8-13 overall and 1-10 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.