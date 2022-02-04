Recap: Washington State men’s basketball holds off Stanford rally to extend winning streak to four

Washington State men's basketball defeats Stanford by a final score of 66-60 on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Maples Pavilion. Senior guard Michael Flowers finishes with a team-high 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond-the-arc against the Cardinal. WSU is currently on a four-game winning streak to improve to 13-7 overall and 6-3 in Pac-12 play, while Stanford drops to 13-8 overall and 6-5 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.