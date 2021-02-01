Recap: Washington State men’s basketball snaps six-game losing streak with 77-62 Apple Cup victory
Pac-12 Networks' Elise Woodward and Eldridge Recasner recap Washington State men’s basketball 77-62 victory against Washington on Sunday, Jan. 31 in Seattle. The Cougars snapped a six-game losing streak behind standout performances from Efe Abogidi, Isaac Bonton and Noah Williams. Abogidi recorded his fifth double-double this season with 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Bonton finished with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field. Williams' 21 points tied the sophomore guard's career-high. WSU moves to 10-7 overall and 3-7 in the conference, while the Huskies fall to 3-12 overall and 2-8 in Pac-12 Play despite Quade Green's 20-point performance.