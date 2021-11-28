Recap: Washington State men’s basketball suffers first loss in 76-71 battle against Eastern Washington

Reuters

The United States will revoke its designation of the Colombian group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia as a foreign terrorist organization on Tuesday while designating two breakaway groups as such, a senior State Department official said on Friday. A review of the terrorist listing - required every five years under U.S. law - found that the leftist organization known by the Spanish acronym FARC should no longer be listed, The official said. But the two dissident groups that have formed out of FARC, La Segunda Marquetalia and FARC-EP, or People's Army, would be designated as foreign terrorist organizations, the official said.