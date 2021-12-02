Recap: Washington State men’s basketball opens Pac-12 play with victory at Arizona State

Pac-12 Networks' JB Long and Matt Muehlebach recap Washington State men's basketball 51-29 win over Arizona State on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Tempe. The Cougars snap a three-game losing streak to the Sun Devils behind Noah Williams' 14 second-half points. WSU improves to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in conference, while ASU falls to 2-6 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.