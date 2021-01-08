Recap: Washington State gets back to winning ways with 71-60 triumph over Cal

Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Don Maclean recap Washington State's first road win of the year, a 71-60 victory over Cal in Berkeley on Thursday night. After having their undefeated streak to start the season snapped last week, the Cougars came out hungry and took a 31-28 lead at halftime that they would not relinquish. With 21 points, Isaac Bonton was the game's leading scorer. Washington State improved to a sterling 9-1 on the season while California fell to 5-7.