Recap: Washington State football battles through severe weather in 44-18 blowout over Arizona
Pac-12 Networks' JB Long and Maurice Jones-Drew recap Washington State football's 44-18 victory over Arizona on Friday, Nov. 19 in Pullman. Senior running back Max Borghi surpasses 2,000 career rush yards after totaling a career-high 139 rush yards and two touchdowns against the Wildcats. Washington State improves to 6-5 overall and 5-3 in conference, while Arizona drops to 1-10 overall and 1-7 in Pac-12 play.