Recap: Washington State beats Cal, continues to bolster NCAA Tournament résumé with 5th straight win
Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean recap the action from Washington State men's basketball's fifth straight win, a 68-64 triumph at Cal on Saturday (Feb. 5) in Berkeley. With the victory, Washington State has now won five-in-a-row and completed its first sweep of the Bay Area schools since 1993. Efe Abogidi had a huge game for the Cougars, tallying 17 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, and two blocks.