Recap: Washington State beats Cal, continues to bolster NCAA Tournament résumé with 5th straight win

Associated Press

Kerr Kriisa looked like a borderline madman at times during the second half, fist-pumping, flexing his arms, screaming and gesturing toward the home fans, imploring them to get on their feet. In between the theatrics, Arizona's point guard even found some time to lead his team to another win. Azuolas Tubelis scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kriisa added 13 points and No. 7 Arizona rallied in the second half for a 72-63 win over No. 19 Southern Cal on Saturday.