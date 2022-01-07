Recap: Washington men's basketball storms back to beat Utah 74-68 for first conference win

Pac-12 Networks' Todd Harris and Don MacLean recap Washington men's basketball's first conference win of the season, a 75-68 comeback victory at Utah on Thursday, January 6th. The Huskies trailed by as much as 14 points in the game but roared back thanks to Terrell Brown who scored 15 points, putting him over the 1,500 mark for his career. Cole Bajema came off the bench for Washington and provided 15 points and two rebounds.