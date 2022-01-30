Recap: Washington men's basketball outlasts Utah in double overtime, 77-73

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Eldridge Recasner
    American basketball player

Roxy Bernstein and Eldridge Recasner take you through all the action from Washington men's basketball's thrilling 77-73 double overtime victory vs. Utah on Saturday, January 29th in Seattle. Terrell Brown Jr. again starred for the Huskies, scoring a game-high 30 points. With the triumph Washington has now won five of its past six contests.

Recommended Stories