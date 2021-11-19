Recap: Washington men's basketball falls in overtime to Wyoming, 77-72
Pac-12 Networks' Elise Woodward and Eldridge Recasner recap Washington men's basketball 77-72 defeat to Wyoming on Thursday, Nov. 18 in Seattle. Student-athlete Terrell Brown Jr. finishes with his fifth career 30-point game despite the Huskies falling to 2-2 overall this season.