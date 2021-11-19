Recap: Washington men's basketball falls in overtime to Wyoming, 77-72

Associated Press

Three years after a devastating loss to UNLV, No. 23 San Diego State knows not to overlook the Rebels this time. There’s simply too much at stake for the Aztecs (9-1, 5-1 Mountain West), who can keep the inside track to winning the West Division and playing for the MWC championship if they beat the Rebels (2-8, 2-4) on Friday night in their first visit to Allegiant Stadium. While that 2018 upset loss to UNLV was in San Diego, this time the Aztecs will have to try not to be distracted by the glitz of Sin City.