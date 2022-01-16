Recap: Washington men’s basketball secures back-to-back home victories with 67-64 win over Stanford
Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and PJ Carlesimo recap Washington men's basketball 67-64 victory against Stanford on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Seattle. Terrell Brown Jr. continues to lead the Huskies offensively finishing with a team-high 25 points against the Cardinal. Washington improves to 8-7 overall and 3-2 in conference, while Stanford drops to 10-5 overall and 3-2 in Pac-12 play.