Recap: Washington men’s basketball earns first win of season, defeats Northern Arizona 73-62 in Seattle

Pac-12 Networks' Rich Waltz and Eldridge Recasner recap Washington men's basketball 73-62 victory over Northern Arizona on Thursday, Nov. 11 in Seattle. The Huskies snap a five-game losing streak dating back to last season behind 21 points and nine rebounds from Emmitt Matthews Jr. on 7-of-14 shooting. Washington improves to 1-1 overall.