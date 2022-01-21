Recap: Washington men’s basketball captures third-straight victory in 82-72 win at Oregon State

Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Bill Walton recap Washington men's basketball 82-72 victory over Oregon State on Thursday, Jan. 20 in Corvallis. Terrell Brown Jr. scores a game-high 27 points against the Beavers to lead the Huskies to 9-7 overall and 4-2 in conference. Oregon State falls to 3-14 overall and 1-6 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.