Recap: Warith Alatishe's slam with four seconds to go wins it for Oregon State men's basketball
Pac-12 Networks' Mike Montgomery and Guy Haberman recap Oregon State men's basketball's thrilling last seconds victory over Arizona State on Saturday night. With four seconds left, Ethan Thompson found a wide open Warith Alatishe who threw down a dunk to put the Beavers on top for good, 80-79. Thompson had a big night overall with 17 points and five assists - including the game-winning assist. Arizona State lost despite a huge second half from Marcus Bagley, who scored 16 of his 19 points after halftime.