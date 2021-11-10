Recap: Warith Alatishe, Oregon State men’s basketball pick up where they left off in season-opening victory against Portland State

Pac-12 Networks' Rich Burk and Mary Murphy recap Oregon State men's basketball 73-64 victory against Portland State on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in Corvallis. Senior forward Warith Alatishe scored the first 11 points of the contest for OSU on his way to 21 points and eight rebounds against the Vikings. Oregon State begins the season with an eighth straight season-opening win. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.