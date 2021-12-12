Recap: Utah men's basketball scores season-high 96 points in rout over visiting Manhattan
Pac-12 Networks' Krista Blunk and Joe Cravens breakdown the action from Utah men's basketball's 96-62 triumph over Manhattan on Saturday, December 11th in Salt Lake City. Branden Carlson was a star in all aspects of the game, scoring 13 points and adding four rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. The Runnin' Utes' 96 were the most they've scored all season, and their 49 second half points were the most they've scored in one half this year.