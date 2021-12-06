Recap: Utah men's basketball holds off California 66-58 for first Pac-12 win

Pac-12 Networks' Todd Harris and Matt Muehlebach breakdown the action from Utah men's basketball's 66-58 victory over California on Sunday, December 5th in Salt Lake City. The win was the first for the Utes against a Pac-12 opponent. Both Gach scored a game-high 19 points and added six rebounds in the triumph. California's Grant Anticevich was a bright spot for the Golden Bears, notching a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.