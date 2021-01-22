Recap: Utah men’s basketball rolls past Washington State 71-56 to earn its first road win since 2019
Pac-12 Networks’ Greg Heister and Dan Dickau breakdown the action from Utah men’s basketball’s 71-56 win over Washington State on Thursday night. The win marked the Runnin’ Utes’ first road victory of the season. Timmy Allen led Utah with a team-high 13 points but it was a complete team win, as four other Runnin Utes also reach double figures. Noah Williams scored a game-high 17 points for Washington State.