Recap: Utah erases 19-point deficit behind Alfonso Plummer's 23 second-half points to beat Colorado 77-74
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Pac-12 Networks' Drew Goodman and Sed Bonner recap Colorado men's basketball 77-74 victory against Utah on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Boulder. Utah erased a 19-point deficit behind Alfonso Plummer’s 23 2nd-half points; tying his season-high scoring total. Junior forward Timmy Allen provided a scoring boost for the Runnin' Utes as he notched his second double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Utah moves to 7-7 overall and 4-6 in the conference, while Colorado suffers its first home loss of the season to drop to 13-5 overall and 7-4 in Pac-12 play.