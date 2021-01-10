Recap: USC sweeps Arizona road trip for first time since 1984-85 season after defeating Arizona State 73-64
Pac-12 Networks’ Ted Robinson and Ros Gold-Onwude recap USC men's basketball 73-64 victory over Arizona State on Saturday, Jan. 9 in Tempe. Evan Mobley set a pair of new career-highs with 13 rebounds and six blocks. Mobley also added 20 points for his fourth double-double of the season. USC is now 8-2 overall and 3-1 in Pac-12 play, while Arizona State drops to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in conference play.