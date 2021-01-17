Recap: USC men's basketball wins sixth in a row with 85-77 triumph over Washington State

Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean breakdown the action from USC men's basketball's 85-77 win over visiting Washington State on Saturday evening. The victory was the sixth in a row for the Trojans (11-2), who improve to 5-1 in conference play. On a rare night where neither Mobley brother had a huge game, it was Tahj Eaddy who took the reins. The senior scored a season-high 21 points and added three assists and three rebounds. Isaac Bonton had a big night for the Cougars with 27 points, but it was not enough to prevent Washington from falling to 9-4.