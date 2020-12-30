Recap: USC men's basketball shows no signs of rust while taking down Santa Clara 86-63

Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Bill Walton take you through USC men's basketball's 86-63 triumph over Santa Clara on Tuesday night. Because of COVID-19 related postponements, USC had not played in three weeks. But the Trojans showed no signs of rest, jumping out to a 41-27 lead at halftime and never looking back. Nine different USC players scored in the winning effort, with Evan Mobley (17 points, 7 rebounds) leading the way. The Trojans will now train their attention on conference play, which starts on New Years Eve when they host Colorado.