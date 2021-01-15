Recap: USC men's basketball explodes for season-high 95 points in fifth straight win, a 95-68 triumph over Washington
Pac-12 Networks Don MacLean and J.B. Long recap USC men's basketball's 95-68 triumph over visiting Washington on Thursday night. USC's 95 points tied its season-high which it set back in November against California Baptist. The victory was also the fifth straight for the red hot Trojans. Five different Trojans scored double-digits in the win, led by freshmen sensation Evan Mobley who scored 17 points in just 27 minutes. On the other side, Erik Stevenson led the Huskies with 16 points and added four rebounds.