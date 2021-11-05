Recap: UCLA men's basketball looks worthy of No. 2 ranking in final tune-up vs. Chico State
Pac-12 Networks' JB Long and Casey Jacobsen take a closer look at No. 2 UCLA men's basketball's win over visiting Chico State on Thursday, November 4th at the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The Bruins played like the one the top teams in the nation, with four different players scoring double-digit points. Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the Bruins with 23 points but it was Peyton Watson who may have made the biggest impression. The freshman scored eight points and had a strong game on defense with two blocks and three steals.