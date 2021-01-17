Recap: UCLA men's basketball improves to 7-0 in conference play with 81-76 comeback win over Washington

Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Casey Jacobsen breakdown the action from UCLA men's basketball's 81-76 comeback win over Washington on Saturday afternoon. The win improves the Bruins' conference record to a perfect 7-0 - their best conference start since the '93-'94 season. UCLA dug itself into a hole early and trailed by 10 points at halftime. But the Bruins' offense came alive to put up 52 points in the second half and steal the victory. Washington lost despite another big game from Quade Green who scored 25 points, his fourth game of the season with at least 20 points.