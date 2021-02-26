Recap: UCLA men's basketball drains 11 threes in 76-61 victory over Utah

Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Mike Montgomery recap UCLA men's basketball 76-61 victory over Utah on Thursday, Feb. 25 in Salt Lake City. Jules Bernard led the contest in scoring with 19 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond-the-arc, tying his career-high in three-point field goals made. The Bruins went 11-of-19 from three against the Runnin' Utes, marking the most three-point field goals made under head coach Mick Cronin. UCLA improves to 17-5 overall and 13-3 in the conference, while Utah falls to 9-11 overall and 6-10 in Pac-12 play.