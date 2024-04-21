Recap: Tulane’s quarterback competition and expectations headline 2024 Spring Game

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane’s 2024 spring football game had plenty of highlights, including a 79-yard touchdown pass from Kai Horton to Louisiana transfer and East St. John product, Dontae Fleming.

“What I have to do this offseason is to get better and to build that trust between not only my coaches but the guys arounf me and just get them to believe I can do whatever they need me to do and lead this team and lead us to another conference championship, and do all of those things. So I feel like I had a really good spring in that aspect, said Tulane quarterback Kai Horton.

Head coach Jon Sumrall said Horton got better this spring, taking care of the football.

“He (Horton) really got better in last week and a half, about really the five practices, of playing within the structure of the offense and playing within the confines of the system,” said Tulane head football coach Jon Sumrall.

Sumrall said his advice to Oregon transfer Ty Thompson was to just relax and play, and Thompson, both throwing and running had his moments in the spring game.

So did redshirt freshman, Darian Mensah from California.

“Mensah is going to be a dude, he’s got a lot to learn,” said Sumrall.

Mensah showed ability to leave the pocket, and he also threw a 13-yard td pass to Bryce Bohanon.

Tulane’s receiver group looks like one of the best parts of the 2024 team. Competition there is real, and so it is at quarterback where the head coach is not ready to say anything definitive.

“There will not be a started named anytime real soon,” Said Sumrall.

Sumrall said previously that Tulane’s ongoing quarterback competition is a three-man race. One that will be decided in the fall.

The Green Wave open the 2024 regular season Thursday, August 29th, with a home game against the Southeastern Lions.

